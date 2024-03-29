Easter: DSS Urges Vigilance, Self Control

The Department of State Services (DSS) has charged the public to remain vigilant and exercise self-control during the Easter celebrations.

While felicitating the Christian faithful on the resurrection of Christ, the saviour of mankind, the secret service emphasised the compelling need to imbibe the viruses of humility, and forbearance, which Jesus Christ exemplifies.

A statement signed on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr Peter Afunanya, reads: ‘The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) wish to felicitate the Christian faithful on the celebration of Easter.

“It also uses this opportunity to call on Nigerians to draw lessons from the forbearance and humility of Jesus Christ and apply the same in their daily affairs.

“The Service reminds them to use the event which illustrates sacrifice and forgiveness to refocus their love for one another, the nation and humanity at large.

“On this note, citizens are encouraged to adopt self-control, discipline and compassion in their dealings and conduct. The Service enjoins them to eschew bitterness, disloyalty, fake news, hate speech and violence.

“Similarly, celebrants are advised to refrain from such behaviours as illicit drugs, and excessive alcoholism as well as reject all forms of bigotry and other social vices during the ceremony. They are, therefore, implored to renew their commitment to the peace, and unity of Nigeria and work towards her inclusiveness.

“Consequent upon these, everyone is urged to be vigilant and report attempts to breach security to relevant law enforcement agencies. The DSS website www.dss.gov.ng; email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and telephone lines +234915 339 1309; +234 908 837 3514 remain relevant for public guidance. Happy Easter!”.