Easter: Cleric Tasks S’Kaduna Christians To Help Vulnerable People

Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, the Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has tasked the privileged Christians in the community to assist their less privillage neighbours during this year’s Easter celebration.

The cleric gave the charge in his Easter message issued to newsmen on Saturday as he he commended Christians for their ability to see Jesus Christ die and rise.

According to Kure, Easter is a time when Christians celebrate life’s triumph over death and give thought to the lessons of love, peace, and forgiveness that Jesus personified.

He said: “This year’s Easter celebration holds a special significance, especially considering the challenging times we have faced as a community.

READ ALSO:

“As people of faith, we draw strength and hope from the message of Easter, which reminds us that even in the darkest times, there is always light and that through resilience and unity, we can overcome any challenge.

“Let us extend a helping hand to those in need, offering support and kindness to uplift one another.

“By doing so, we demonstrate the true Christian spirit and contribute to building a more inclusive and compassionate society.”