Easter: CAN Urges Unity, Prayers, Action On Sokoto Insecurity

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sokoto State Chapter, Moses Kayode James, has called on Christians to intensify prayers for political leaders and the restoration of peace and security across the state and the nation.

Speaking during an Easter Peaceful Rally held at the Trade Fair Square, Sokoto, James urged believers to seek divine guidance for Nigeria’s leaders, as the country continues to grapple with persistent insecurity.

He emphasized the need for collective prayers for wisdom, justice, and peace, particularly in violence-affected communities.

“Security is a necessity. It is our right. Nigerians are entitled to live freely and safely,” James declared, highlighting ongoing security challenges in Sokoto, as well as other states including Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Edo, and Borno.

The Easter rally, themed “He Is Risen”, drew from the message of hope and renewal symbolized by the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with Rev James referencing Matthew 28:6 to encourage Christians to remain steadfast in faith, despite the difficulties facing the nation.

“Let our unity be louder than our differences. Let our faith be stronger than our fears,” he urged, calling on both leaders and citizens to work towards peace and national healing.

James also appealed directly to government authorities at all levels to demonstrate greater commitment and sincerity in addressing the country’s security concerns, particularly the ongoing violence in Sokoto and other States.

In a goodwill message during the event, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto announced that CAN would institutionalize the Easter rally as a biannual event at the Trade Fair Complex, allowing Christians to regularly gather in prayer for peace and national cohesion.

Bishop Kukah commended the organizers and all contributors to the success of the rally, noting the power of communal faith in confronting Nigeria’s challenges.

The Easter celebration brought together Christian faithful from across Sokoto State, uniting in worship and intercession for an end to the insecurity that has plagued parts of the region and the nation at large.

