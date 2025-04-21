Easter: CAN Seeks Dialogue, Reconciliation

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday urged Nigerians to promote unity, dialogue and reconciliation.

In his Easter message, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Christians to remain strong in the face of challenges, and use this season as a time for deep reflection, earnest prayer, and spiritual renewal.

The Archbishop said: “This is a moment of deep spiritual significance as we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“Let us strengthen our bonds of fellowship, extend compassion to those in need, and strive to build a more just and caring society.

“This Easter, let us be intentional in acts of kindness and charity, reaching out to the marginalised and the suffering.

Let us also promote “In the spirit of Easter, may we reach out to neighbours of other faiths, fostering mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.”

