Easter: CAN President Charges Leaders To Govern With Genuine Commitment

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has called for a sincere dedication to the welfare of all as Christians join the rest of the world to celebrates this year’s Easter.

This was contained in his Easter messages to Nigerian Christians in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Abuja.

The statement read: “In the midst of our daily challenges and triumphs, Easter stands as a timeless reminder of hope, renewal, and redemption.

“It is a season that calls us to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity and the triumph of light over darkness.

“The lessons of Easter hold particular relevance for Nigerian society today. In a time marked by uncertainty, we are called to embody the virtues of love for one another.

“Just as Christ’s resurrection brought new life and hope to the world, so too can we, as a nation, rise above our differences and difficulties; and work towards a brighter future.

READ ALSO:

“Let us remember that Easter is not merely a time for celebration but a call to action. As leaders, we are charged with the responsibility to bring newness into the system by leading with integrity, compassion, and humility.

“As citizens, we are called to stand united in the face of adversity, to extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours, and to strive for peace and justice in our communities.

“I urge all leaders, at every level, to heed the lessons of Easter and to govern with wisdom, fairness, and a genuine commitment to the common good. I call upon all citizens to embody the spirit of Easter in their daily lives and to practice sacrificial love towards one another.

“As we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord, let us also renew our dedication to building a nation that reflects positive values.

“May this Easter season be a time of reflection, renewal, and rededication to the principles that hold us together as a people.”