Easter: CAN Chair Seeks Prayers For Bago’s Succes

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state chapter, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has called on Christians across the state to ask God to help the governor complete all projects embarked upon.

In his Easter message titled: ‘Be Hopeful, Let us show Concern for One Another and Pray for our Leaders’, the Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese urged Christian faithful to use the Easter celebration to express love to the less privileged in the society by sharing gifts especially to the needy, widows, orphans and those who are in dire need.

According to him “as we celebrate Easter, I enjoin us to pray for Niger state, our leaders, for the unity and peaceful coexistence amongst us.

“Let us pray for God’s guidance especially for our dear Farmer Governor, Rt. Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago that God will grant him the grace to pursue with vigour and actualize the ‘New Niger Agenda’.

