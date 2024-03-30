Easter: CAN Calls On Christians To Get Involved In Politics

Nigerian Christians have been appealed to by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State branch, to be focused, united, and not to get complacent regarding matters of national concern.

In an Easter message made available to New Telegraph on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, the state Chairman of the association, urged Christians to take the initiative and get involved in politics.

“It is righteousness that exalts a nation, so if people of God are in positions of authority, peace will reign and the economy will be managed with the fear of God.

“Those in position of authority should always make justice, fairness and equity in governance their watchword. They must rule or administer their constituencies with the fear of God.

“Our political leaders should remember the day of reckoning when everyone shall appear before the judgment throne of God.

“As we celebrate Easter 2024, we must take to heart the sacrifice and suffering made by Jesus Christ on the Cross.

“Almighty God will renew and strengthen us spiritually, heal our land and remain gracious to us all,’’ he stated.