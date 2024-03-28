Easter: Benue Senator Appoints 63 Aides

The Senator representing Benue North East and Senate Committee Chairman on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende, has approved the appointment of 17 additional aides in a deliberate attempt to effectively serve his people.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Jerry Iorngaem, Senator Udende, who congratulated his new aides on their appointment urged them to put in their best to justify the confidence he reposed in them, in helping him to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

Iorngaem pointed out that the development had brought the total number of the Benue North East aides to 63, noting that the 17 additional Benue North East indigenes have been informed of their appointment, which took immediate effect.

They are Wuaga Joseph Iorsuur; Yiman Amih; Dominic Mbaadega; Joseph Agyo; Bough Oraduen; Igbaukum James; Zakaa Terfa Moses; John Tion Iyo; Shatan Shamo; Terungwa Kaahar; Musa Idi; Richard Terfa Ayoosu; Benedict Aondoakura Nyiyongo; Terver Shaakaa; Terfa Per Adôôr; Torbee Terhemen Philip and Moses Achinbee Ihyoor.

The statement reads in part: “Senator Udende had recently moved the Senate to pass a resolution on the continued and unprovoked killings by herdsmen in Benue state.

“The Senate had urged the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, deploy security personnel to address the continuing and ongoing attacks by armed terrorists parading as herdsmen on communities in Kwande, Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State to flush them out and restore normalcy to the affected communities, and invest in surveillance technology and equipment to detect and prevent future attacks.

“The Senate equally called for a review of the security architecture in the affected areas to forestall the continuous attacks.

“It also urged the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to immediately mobilise relief materials for the people displaced by these attacks in Kwande, Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State.”