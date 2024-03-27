Easter: Benue Govt Distributes Food, Non-Food Items To IDPs

The Benue State Government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has commenced the distribution of essential food and non-food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were impacted recently following clashes between farmers and pastoralists in the state.

The Acting Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr James Iorpuu who flagged off the distribution on behalf of the State Governor attributed the gesture to Governor Hyacinth Alia’s consistent commitment to the plight of displaced people.

He said the distribution of the food and non-food items was targeted at bringing succour to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in their various Camps as well as those who were recently displaced in Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Apa, Okpokwu, Agatu and Guma Local Government Areas among other affected communities.

READ ALSO:

The Executive Secretary explained that the distribution was also part of efforts by the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to reach out in the spirit of Easter and in continuation of routine food assistance to the displaced population affected by armed bandits and other forms of disasters.

He commended Governor Alia for consistently responding to the plight of IDPs in the state, assuring that all the relief materials would reach the targeted group before the Easter celebration.

Among the items distributed were assorted food items ranging from thousands of bags of rice, beans, maize, garri, hundreds of gallons of palm and vegetable oil as well as bags of sugar, salt and noodles. The non-food items distributed include Mattresses, detergents and soap among other items.