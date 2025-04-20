Easter: Bamidele Urges Leaders To Emulate Christ’s Example

Share

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Sunday, celebrated with Christians worldwide to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging leaders across the country to shun divisive agendas and narratives that could worsen the nation’s challenges.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central in the Senate, revealed that the National Assembly “is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the creation of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country.”

In his Easter message on Sunday, the Senate Leader urged Nigerians to “consciously reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ, learn from His consecration, and live His life of purpose rooted in the pursuit of justice, love, and redemption for humanity.”

The message reads: “As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord, it is important that we reflect on His virtues, learn from His consecration, and live His life of purpose, rooted in the pursuit of justice, love, and redemption for humanity.

“Despite the animosity He suffered and the opposition He faced, Jesus Christ consciously sought and secured freedom for the captives, peace for the troubled, comfort for the sorrowful, love for the dejected, justice for the oppressed, and hope for those who are in despair.

“In Nigeria today, Christ’s example clearly presents us with a glimpse of how we should live together as compatriots, not competitors; collaborators, not combatants; comrades, not contenders in the task of building a viable and virile federation that will serve the interests of all.

“The recent killings in Benue and Plateau States outrightly negate the virtues of peace and love that Jesus Christ taught during His days.

“The recurrent utterances by some political and sectional figures also belie the values of courage, perseverance, and tolerance He evidently lived for. No country develops as a result of one section rising up against another, or vice versa.

“While the National Assembly is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the establishment of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country, we urge security agencies to work together as a team to track and apprehend all the masterminds and sponsors of terror attacks nationwide.

“We appeal to some political actors, who always latch on to the country’s challenges to push divisive narratives, to learn from the example of Jesus Christ. Such actors are no longer playing opposition politics but are simply taking advantage of the country’s internal conditions in pursuit of their own parochial political outcomes.

“Nigeria is our ultimate project. As a parliament, we are committed to the actualization of this project. This is evident in all the legislative initiatives we have pursued since the birth of the 10th National Assembly. Our goal is to build a federation that will be noted for peace, progress, and prosperity anywhere in the world.

“Regardless of ethnicity, politics, or religion, all actors should shun all forms of divisive utterances and join forces against the common foes of Nigeria, not to subvert our effort to build a strong and virile federation,” the Senate Leader pleaded.

