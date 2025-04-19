Easter: Atiku, Obi, Secondus Call For Unity, Love, Sacrifice

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus have urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, unity, and selfless sacrifice as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

In their separate Easter messages to Nigerian Christians, the trio also called for fervent prayers to help the nation overcome its many challenges.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media office, emphasized that Nigeria needs peace and unity, especially at a time when narrow and sectional interests threaten to erode the bonds holding the country together.

“We join our Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating Easter—a sacred moment that commemorates the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. It is a season that calls for deep introspection, compassion, and reaching out to those in need,” he stated.

The former Vice President called on Nigerians of all faiths and ethnicities to unite in prayer and shared purpose for the peace and progress of the nation.

“Let us remain steadfast in the pursuit of unity across every divide. Our strength as a people lies in our togetherness. A nation united shall always endure and flourish,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Nigeria’s resilience, Atiku said: “Though evil may momentarily cast a shadow, the collective goodness and resilience of Nigerians will prevail. In unity and shared purpose, our nation shall rise.”

He also urged leaders at all levels to use the Easter period for introspection and to recommit to their sacred duty of service, guided by the principles of sacrifice, love, and charity.

“It is only through sincere collaboration that we can heal our divisions and renew our national hope. We must resist every attempt to deepen fault lines, for our challenges are not born of ethnicity or religion, but of a failure to build common understanding,” Atiku added.

In his own message, conveyed by his spokesman Ibrahim Umar, Peter Obi called on Christians to pray for “compassionate” leaders who will identify with the pains of the people.

“There is no better time to pray for tender-hearted and caring leaders for our country than at Easter, when we saw in Jesus a remarkable, compassionate leader,” Obi noted.

He lamented the state of insecurity and the numerous problems confronting the nation, attributing them to a “visible abdication of responsibility by insensitive and indifferent leaders.”

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, insisted that Nigerians deserve better leadership with leaders who will transform the country’s abundant human and natural resources into meaningful benefits for all.

Meanwhile, Secondus, in his Easter message issued by his media aide Ike Abonyi, stressed the need for divine intervention in Nigeria’s affairs.

He decried the political crisis in his home State, Rivers, and urged President Bola Tinubu to be guided by the voice of reason and restore Governor Siminalayi Fubara to his rightful position.

The former PDP Chairman lamented that Rivers State has become a symbol of negative political history due to the control of state resources and authority by a single individual.

“My special appreciation goes to the Ijaw nation, its leaders and people—the indisputable fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria with over 30 LGAs across seven states—for managing the provocations,” he added.

