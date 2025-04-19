Easter: APC Deputy Spokesperson Urges Unity, Peace

Share

Durosinmi Meseko, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has extended warm felicitations to Christians across the nation and around the world as they celebrate the Easter season.

In a personally signed statement, Meseko conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a joyful and blessed Easter, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

Meseko, who also serves as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), highlighted the themes of hope, renewal, and sacrifice, encouraging Christians to reflect on the values of love, forgiveness, and compassion during this period.

“Easter is a time for reflection and celebration. It reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice and the promise of new beginnings. I extend my warmest greetings to all Christians, and I pray that this Easter brings joy, peace, and blessings to you and your families,” Meseko stated.

He urged Nigerians to embrace unity and peaceful coexistence, regardless of religious differences, and to work collectively towards a brighter future for the nation.

Meseko also assured Nigerians that the APC-led administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the right track towards building a better Nigeria.

He therefore admonished both Christians and Muslim faithful to continue praying for the success of the Tinubu administration in achieving the goals and aspirations of Nigerians.

