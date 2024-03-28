Easter: Anosike Tasks Nigerians On Nation Building

The President and Senior Pastor of New World Faith Ministry, Pastor John Ikechukwu Anosike, yesterday said Easter celebration is a time for reflection and an opportunity to embrace opportunities to transform Nigeria. Anosike also urged Nigerians to work hard and restore the hope of rebuilding the nation despite the current hardship being experienced by the people.

The pastor also advised Nigerians to embrace the power of prayers, which according to him will bring positive changes to all spheres of endeavours in the country He said: “Prayer is not merely a religious ritual; it is a powerful tool for effecting change,” Pastor Anosike declared.

“As citizens, it is our duty to intercede for our leaders, seeking divine wisdom and guidance for them to govern with integrity and compassion. “Let us pray without ceasing, work tirelessly and stand united in our resolve to build a Nigeria where justice and prosperity prevail, a Nigeria that fulfils its immense potential and serves as a beacon of hope for the African continent and the world,” Anosike said.