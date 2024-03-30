Easter: Alia, Utsev Rejoices With Christians

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, have rejoiced with the Christian Community in Benue State and Nigeria as a whole as they join their counterparts around the world to commemorate the suffering, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Governor Alia in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Kula Tersoo, advised the people to continue to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, care for the needy, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe, religion or sect.

The Governor acknowledged the difficulties the people are passing through ‘in trying to live from day to day and make ends meet, but we must not falter’.

“More than ever before, we must show resilience in weathering the storm of hardship and in a recessive economy.

“We face challenges on many fronts. Insecurity is widespread even as the masses of our people continue to be internally displaced. Hunger is a big menace due to acute food shortages. We must tackle these problems long and hard. And just like Jesus triumphed, we too shall overcome”.

Governor Alia reiterated his commitment to take the state out of the woods and cater for the needs of the citizens irrespective of religion and political affiliation.

In his message, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Utsev noted that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds every Christian faithful of the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

He said in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Terhemen Oraduen that for the Almighty God to sacrifice his only son to die for the sins of mankind he knew nothing about clearly demonstrates God’s unconditional love for humanity.

The Minister emphasized the need for Christians to imbibe the essence of Easter which is sacrifice, love and kindness, and continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation, the well-being of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, Governor Hyacinth Alia, himself and leaders at all levels to enable them to tackle the challenges facing the nation.