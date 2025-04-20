Easter: Alaafin Felicitates Christians, Urges Compassion, Love

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, has felicitated Christians on the Easter celebration, urging all sons and daughters of Yorubaland and of Africa at large to embrace this season as an opportunity for reflection and rebuilding relationships.

In a press statement signed by Kolade Oladele, Personal Assistant to the Alaafin, Iku Baba Yeye, made available to Sunday Telegraph, titled: “To All Christians in Oyo, Yorubaland, and Beyond,” the Alaafin wished all a joyful, blessed, and spirit-filled Easter celebration.

“As the Christian faithful mark the sacred celebration of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, I, His Imperial Majesty, Alaafin Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, extend my heartfelt greetings and goodwill to all.

“Easter is a deeply meaningful time in the Christian faith— a moment that commemorates sacrificial love, divine hope, and ultimate redemption.

“The story of Easter is not just one of resurrection, but also a timeless testament to the enduring power of love, compassion, and unwavering faith in the face of suffering.

“These are values that resonate across cultures and creeds and speak directly to the foundations upon which we seek to build peaceful, united communities in our time.

“In a world increasingly strained by division, uncertainty, and injustice, the Easter message stands as a spiritual call to unity, forgiveness, and renewal.

“I urge all sons and daughters of Yorubaland and of Africa at large, whether of the Christian faith or not, to embrace this season as an opportunity for reflection, for rebuilding relationships, and for reaffirming our commitment to values that uplift the human spirit and strengthen our bonds as a people.

“May the joy and peace of Easter find a home in your hearts, and may it inspire you to sow seeds of goodness, generosity, and faith wherever you dwell.

“As Alaafin, I remain committed to harmony across faiths, advancing the dignity of our heritage, and working with leaders across geographies to promote a culture of mutual respect and shared prosperity.

“I wish you all a joyful, blessed, and spirit-filled Easter celebration,” the Alaafin stressed.

