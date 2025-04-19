Easter: Akpabio, Kalu, Adeola Preach Love, Unity

Share

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has enjoined Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to eschew political, religious, and ethnic biases and unite for the progress and general well-being of the nation.

He also appealed to those perpetrating mass killings across the country to respect the sacredness of human life by showing love instead of hatred and abandoning their evil ways so that peace can reign in Nigeria.

Akpabio gave the admonition in his Easter message on Saturday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja.

“While I congratulate the Christian faithful for successfully completing the 40-day Lenten fast and now celebrating another Easter, I wish to appeal that we all show love to one another irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political affiliation.

“I also urge our Christian brothers and sisters to emulate Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love, and sacrifice.

“We are all created in the image of God Almighty, and nothing should make us discriminate against another human being.

“For those who have taken to killing fellow human beings, maiming others, and destroying property, I appeal that they respect the sacredness of human life.

“Easter is a period of love, and I hope the atmosphere that permeates this season would cause them to jettison their evil ways, turn a new leaf, and embrace peace.

“I encourage all Nigerians to use the occasion of this Easter celebration to reach out to those in need, especially victims of the senseless killings across the nation. May we never be tired of sharing and making sacrifices for one another.”

The Senate President also urged Christians not to relent in their prayers after Easter but to continue seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation.

“Continue to offer prayers for leaders at every level in the country, and God helping us, our nation will be better off. On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and the entire National Assembly, I wish you all a peaceful, loving, and blissful Easter celebration.”

Similarly, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Christian faithful, urging them to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and unity that define the Easter season.

In a message released to mark the 2025 Easter celebration, Kalu noted that Easter is a period of sober reflection and spiritual renewal and offers a unique opportunity for Christians to re-dedicate themselves to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Easter is not just a celebration; it is a deep reminder of the victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and love over hate. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of our faith as Christians, and it teaches us that even in the face of trials and tribulations, there is hope for a better tomorrow,” Senator Kalu stated.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of all religious and ethnic backgrounds, pointing out that no nation can thrive in an atmosphere of division and intolerance.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest strength, and leaders at all levels must rise above sentiments to foster unity and national development.

He also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to pray for the country’s progress, particularly as the nation continues to grapple with economic and security challenges.

“As we celebrate Easter, I urge all Nigerians—regardless of religious or political affiliation—to pray for our dear country. We must come together to rebuild trust, strengthen institutions, and support policies that promote economic recovery, peace, and social justice. Our collective efforts are key to the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.

The Senator further called on the Christian community in Abia North and beyond to continue being ambassadors of peace, compassion, and righteousness, adding that their lifestyles should reflect the true essence of Christ’s teachings.

He concluded his message with prayers for peace, prosperity, and divine blessings upon Nigeria, Abia State, and the entire Christian community, saying: “May the spirit of Easter fill our hearts with renewed hope and purpose. I wish all Christians a joyful and blessed celebration.”

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, has called on all Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the nation as the administration continues to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda to lay a solid foundation for a prosperous and secure future.

In his 2025 Easter message to his constituents and other Nigerians, the senator appealed to Christians and others to practice the Christian virtues of sacrifice, patience, love, and abiding faith for a better tomorrow, as exemplified in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He stressed that no society can develop without love, sacrifice, patience, and hope for a better future.

“As you are aware, the administration of President Tinubu at the national level and all APC-controlled states are implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is positioning Nigeria on the right trajectory of positive economic development.

“President Tinubu has so far shown courage in doing what is right for the nation at this time, and I have no doubt that we will be seeing more dividends of democracy soon.

“In addition to joining efforts at resolving our economic and security challenges in whatever capacity, I call on all to pray for the President during the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and beyond,” he stated.

Senator Adeola called on Nigerians to remain hopeful and support government efforts to build a better society devoid of rampant insecurity and economic deprivation, adding that just as the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ opened a window for the salvation of sinners, there is hope for a better Nigeria for all through hard work and prayers.

