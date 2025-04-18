Easter: Airtel Smartcash Upgrades Payment System 

Share

As Nigerians prepare to celebrate Easter with loved ones across the country, leading mobile money operator, Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB), has announced the introduction of an easier system for customers to upgrade their wallets from Tier 1 to Tier 3, ensuring a smooth, cashless, and stress-free holiday experience.

Offering improved security, access, and reliability, the Smartcash app now enables instant verification using customers’ NIN or BVN, secure facial recognition via selfie, and simplified address confirmation.

Upgrading from a Tier 1 wallet provides higher transaction limits and access to more features and benefits, alongside enhanced security.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Smartcash PSB, Tunde Kuponiyi, the company is focused on ensuring a hassle-free experience for customers.

“As the Easter season approaches, we recognize the financial pressure and logistical challenges that often come with holiday spending and mobility.

“That’s why we’re committed to ensuring our users can carry out essential transactions — from bank transfers to merchant payments — quickly, safely, and conveniently.

“Our goal is to eliminate the stress of cash handling, long queues, and bank branch visits so that Nigerians can truly focus on the spirit of the season — connection, community, and celebration.”

He added that Smartcash PSB is providing a reliable, cashless alternative that meets the financial needs of users wherever they are.

“Whether it’s sending money to loved ones, paying at local markets and stores, or topping up airtime and data, Smartcash users can look forward to uninterrupted and efficient services throughout the holiday season.”

Airtel Smartcash PSB, launched as part of Airtel’s commitment to deepening financial inclusion, has rapidly expanded its network of agents and digital wallet users, bridging the gap between underserved communities and the financial system.

With services available through mobile phones and agents across Nigeria, Smartcash offers a simple and accessible entry point into the digital economy, particularly for small-scale traders, artisans, rural dwellers, and other participants in the informal sector.

