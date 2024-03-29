Easter: Adeleke Felicitates With Christians

…Says Osun is going through a transformation phase

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, charging them to use the occasion to value love and sacrifice.

Adeleke, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed said the Easter is a powerful reminder of the triumph of hope over despair.

He called on the people of the state not to lose hope over the prevailing economic realities as there would be light at the end of the tunnel as the resurrection of Jesus Christ demonstrated.

“Easter is the clearest manifestation that pain is always a temporary experience and if endured will give way for everlasting joy. Jesus Christ, as the Holy Book of the Bible impressed on us, was a typical lesson on the power of hope and resilience,” the Governor noted in his message.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save, and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. Let’s be concerned about the good of each other, and more, show tolerance, irrespective of our differences.”

Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to impact lives and transform the physical outlook of the state, noting that ongoing infrastructural projects are geared towards opening up the state for investments and improving the living conditions of the people.

He said his administration will continue to prioritize decisions and interventions that will have a direct bearing on the people of the state, emphasising his resolve to work with governments across tiers to deliver on the infrastructure and welfare needs of the people.

“Our administration is committed to a revitalized Osun state with increased opportunities and this explains our choice of investment in public infrastructures across sectors. We are not only committed to seeing through the infrastructure plan unveiled a few months ago but also expanding our reach in an effort to broaden the prospects of our economy and stimulate investors’ interest.

“Our commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners is unshaken, and I want to reiterate the willingness of this administration to resolve the inherited liabilities within available resources. Our administration will not treat their welfare with disdain as was in the past.”

The Governor rallied the people of the state to be alive to their responsibilities as citizens, saying his administration will not leave any stone unturned in transforming the state and opening up pathways of enduring opportunities for the people.