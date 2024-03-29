Easter: Adedayo Urges Ekiti Youths To Embrace Tinubu’s Gospel Of Attitudinal Change

…appeals to Security Agencies on adequate Protection at Celebration

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Adesola Adedayo, has advocated adequate security for people during the celebration of Easter across the state.

Adedayo also called on youth in the state to imbibe the positive reformation instituted by President Bola Tinubu which he said the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is propagating.

The Commissioner gave the submission as Christians all over the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday.

Adedayo appealed to all the security agencies to be alive to the responsibilities and protect the youth and children who will be engaging in religious and social adventures or partake in picnics to mark the celebration.

Adedayo gave the charge, in a statement issued on Friday, congratulating the youth across the state on the Easter celebration.

The Commissioner appealed to the youth to be security conscious on the heels of the spiralling cases of kidnappings and killings being witnessed across the nation to avert falling prey to evil-doers, who might want to hide under the celebration to unleash terror on the people.

He urged the youth to stay off unnecessary adventures that could predispose them to the insecurity of any facet and to also partner with security agencies to make the celebration hitch-free.

“Let me congratulate all the Christian youth and groups across the state on the Easter celebration. As we all know youth and children are fond of undergoing picnics and other religious adventures during this period.

“I appeal to our security agencies to be on the top of their games. As much as adventures are good, I beg our youth to refrain from unnecessary ones that can expose them to kidnapping, killing and ritual attacks.

“The youth remain the engine room of our economy and nation. They needed protection at all times, especially during a celebration of global stature like this”.

Speaking about the kernel of the Easter celebration, Adedayo urged the youth to embrace the gospel of attitudinal change and rebranding being preached by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and being replicated in Ekiti by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“What Easter stands for is restitution, revival of souls, joy, love, unity, brotherhood, togetherness, sacrifice and piety. Our youth, who are now being given recognition in governance must embrace these virtues for them to make a remarkable difference and for our nation to survive this stormy session.

“They shouldn’t allow sideline attractions and other social engagements to distract them from the essence of death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ in their day-to-day activities”