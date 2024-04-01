Easter: ACF Urges Christians To Pray For Security, Economic Recovery

Amid this year’s year Easter celebration, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on Nigerian Christians across the state to pray for peace, security, and economic recovery of the country.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, declaring its support for everyone during this holy season, which is marked by God’s kindness and grace.

The group, however, said it recognised the tough circumstances of the economic, social, and political crisis, especially the insecurity that Nigerians were facing at the time.

The ACF highlighted the value of holding unto hope and resisting giving up, particularly in trying circumstances.