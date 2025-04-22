Easter: 5 Killed As Truck Rams Into Procession In Gombe

Share

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed that five people were killed and five others injured early Monday morning when a truck rammed into a procession of Christian faithful celebrating Easter in Billiri town, Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident said five persons, including two male and three female, were pronounced dead by medical personnel, while eight others were responding to treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe and General Hospital, Billiri.

He said the lone crash, which involved a heavy-duty Truck, happened along the Gombe-Yola Road around 6.30am on Monday.

“A trailer truck transporting grains from Adamawa State to Gombe lost control due to brake failure while approaching a gathering of Christian faithful who were on procession to celebrate the Easter season in Billiri town.

“The vehicle veered off the road and tragically ran into the crowd, including some Muslim residents who were observing from the roadside,” he said.

Abdullahi added that police operatives from Billiri Division swiftly responded to the distress, providing immediate rescue efforts and conveying the injured victims to the nearest hospital for emergency medical attention.

In the aftermath of the incident, some aggrieved youths in the area set the vehicle ablaze, looted some shops and subsequently marched to the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters, throwing stones and other dangerous objects at the officers on duty.

Share