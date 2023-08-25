East-west Road: Commuters’ Death-trap

Sorry tale

The fanfare that greeted the inauguration of the East-West road in 2007, during the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has fizzled away. Commuters, especially traveling from Lagos State and other Southwest states, through the East-West Road, to Effurun and Warri, to Port Harcourt in River state, now groan, over the nightmare, which the condition of the highway has assumed. Tempers flare up, sometimes. There are curses rained on the absent-mindedness of the Federal Government. In ignorance too, curses are rained on the Edo and Delta State Governments.

What went wrong

The Benin by-pass and the dualization of the Benin-Sapele- Warri highway was commissioned at the cost of N11.8 billion in 2007. Since thence, the road had not been generally re- worked. It had been completely abandoned. All entreties by public-spirited individuals, corporate organizations and state governments to prevail on the Federal Government to facilitate the mentainance of the road, had fallen on deaf ears.

Delta’s rescue mission

The Delta State Government had in the past intervened at the Sapele-Warri end of the highway, as well as the Oghara Section of the road but the elephant in the room, ‘the almighty Federal Government’, has refused to act appropriately.

The nightmare

According to Prof Hope Eghagha, a former Commissioner for Higher Education during the defunct administration of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, said, “”Travelers are compelled to waste three to six hours on the two kilometer- road stretch in the small sleepy town of Ologbo Town, because the road has simply failed. Perhaps failed is an understatement. There is no road. There is no road in a place that used to be the envy of other road users, a road that was commissioned in 2007 amidst fanfare.

“There are gullies and craters, filled with rainwater in that section of the expressway. Expressway? I refer to what used to be an expressway! The ground is marshy. But the first shock on that road starts from the bypass end of Benin City. It was reported weeks ago that the vehicles of Edo state governor got stuck there. “Over 500 products-moving tankers are stuck at the Ologbo end at any given time. Most bear petroleum products.

If an explosion occurs in that chaotic scene, too many lives and property would be lost. Yet anyone who sits through the ordeal feels the degree of danger in the whole environment. Edo State government has put up a sign board which announces to the world that the road is the property of the federal government. Delta State section is not as affected. Yet, the road is a nightmare to any commuter who is returning to the oil-bearing zone of Delta State.

“The road is Federal Government owned. It is a story of the jungle – no order, no control, no authority. We return the base nature of man. The pervasive authority is that of hopelessness, the kind of hopelessness that makes desperation a way of life! Survival of the fittest is the rule. Travelers argue that the governors of both states ought to synergize and lift the burden off their citizens.”

Other ‘death-traps’

It is not only Ologbo axis of the Benin-Sapele-Effurun-Warri on the East-West road that is begging for urgent attention, this kind of failure exists in some other parts of the country. The road from Abuja to Minna, a town that played host to two former Heads of State, has been in a terrible state.

The fundamental questions

Does the Federal Government has any business controlling roads within the geographical space of states? What sense does it make to say that the portion of the road in ques- tion, which is inside Benin or Delta, belongs to the Federal Government? What sense does it make to say that the Oshodi- Mile II Expressway is Federal Government’s property? According to Eghagha, “A Federal Government that is already overwhelmed by the heavy burden of governing amorphous territories with an inefficient bureaucracy cannot deliver on road construction.

The FG is too far from the scene of disastrous roads. This is an anachronism from our days of big government, which we believed has the resources to do just about everything. “The notion, interpretation and practice of federalism should be revisited. This is the time to remind President Tinubu about his promise to tinker with certain aspects of the 1999 Federal Constitution.

There should be devolution of power to the constituent parts of the federation. He has been an advocate of this move since his days as a senator and later as governor. With a stroke of the pen as it were, states would no longer be incapacitated in managing their affairs because of an obnoxious provision in the Constitution.

Emergency declaration

The Benin-Sapele-Warri Road deserves urgent attention for the sake of the economy and of lives of thousands of commuters, who are compelled to travel the road on daily or weekly basis. The state governors, elected and appointed representatives from the region should ensure that this nightmare ends. If they can afford to fly in and out of the towns in aeroplanes and private jets, what about millions of ordinary citizens from the locality that cannot afford such luxury?

Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during his campaign for the 2023 Atiku-Okows joint ticket in Asaba once said, “60 years after independence, no major road in Nigeria should be in such a debilitating state of disrepair. It impacts the economy negatively. It is a risk to ply Benin-Sapele Federal road both day and night. It is dangerous to health. It lengthens the time for delivery of goods and services. It also increases the cost of doing business in the country.

It is another indication of failed leadership. It is something the Federal Government should be ashamed of. If the Federal roads concept must be retained, power devolution should not be a thing of the lips. This will make urgent intervention possible by state governments. This we will do to rescue the economy of Nigeria to work again” Sometimes, ‘Agberos’ (motor- pack touts) do what could pass for traffic-control.

Sometimes a big man shows up and his police orderlies clear the way for him. He then zooms-off, leaving the ordinary people in utter bewilderment. An army officer in his official vehicle shows up. His men clear the way, using might-is-right and threats of violence. Small and medium sized vehicles belonging to the private citizens, or which are used for commercial transportation take a beating.

Agitation

Injustice must be jettisioned! One is tempted to ask, ‘How did this expressway degenerate into a death-trap for all travelers to Warri on the East-West Road? Why is the Niger Delta, the goose which lays the golden egg for Nigeria, so neglected, abandoned, and denigrated? Sadly, this is the only route available for travelers going from Lagos to Warri. Some other travelers connect to Port Harcourt and Aba through this route especially if they want to beat the Monday sit-at-home order in the southeast.

The strategic importance of this road to the economy of the region cannot be overemphasized. Warri is home to a dormant oil refinery. The road leads to oil wells in the Delta region without which the nation will crumble. Ologbo where the road has failed completely is in Edo State. Last year, the youths of that community vented their frustration on travelers when they blocked the road to catch the attention of the federal government. Nothing has changed.

“The road should be declared an emergency. Senators and other federal legislators from the region should take this upon themselves and act on behalf of the citizenry. President Tinubu will never travel on that road. He may not be aware of the condition of the road. Representatives of Edo and Delta states in Abuja must rise to the occasion. Of course, the Number One person must be the State governors whose duty it is to cajole the federal government into saving the poor commuters on this fundamental artery in the body of the region”, Eghagha said.

The stance of the former Minister of Works, Raji Babatunde Fashola, banning state Governors from working on any collapsed Federal roads, did not help the situations. The immediate past Commissioner for Information in Delta, now Commissioner again, Mr Charles Aniagwu, during the presidential campaign said, “initially, we were intervening in the repair of Federal roads because our people are the ones undergoing the suffering, but at a point, the Federal Government stopped us from working on its roads. That is where we are till date. The collapsed roads you see here and there are abandoned Federal roads, not state roads.”

Delta governor speaks

When the Acting Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Mr. Chris Maiyaki, led officials of the council to visit him in Asaba, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori categorically urged them to savour the sweetness and hospitality of the state, but said, “Delta is peaceful and everywhere is beautiful but if you see any road that is not good in Delta State, just know that it is a Federal road. “We are taking care of our state roads and even intervening i some federal roads like the over 147km Ughelli-Asaba Road dualization project, which I am very sure will be completed by next year.”