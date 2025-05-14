Ease Of Doing Business: Sanwo-Olu Meets Diplomatic Community

Share

In a significant step toward strengthening relationships with the expatriate community and improving the ease of doing business, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday met with all Consulars, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions who are domiciled in Lagos.

The governor, leading the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Commissioner for Commerce Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso and other cabinet members said the meeting was to discuss ways of fostering collaboration and improving the business environment in Lagos.

Addressing journalists after the closed door meeting, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He also highlighted the importance of building bridges between the state and the diplomatic community to facilitate mutual understanding and cooperation.

He expressed his commitment to creating a collaborative ecosystem that benefits both Nigeria State and the expatriate community.

He also appreciated the suggestions and ideas shared by the envoys and assured that the state would continue to engage with them to improve the business environment.

The Governor announced that the meeting would be held at least once a year to maintain a continuous dialogue and build a better understanding between the state and the diplomatic corps.

His words: “What we’ve just had is an interaction with some cabinet members of Lagos State and the Diplomatic mission in Lagos, all of them. And we have had an evening of interaction, collaboration and further engagements. To understand ourselves better, and appreciate their needs in Lagos, in terms of building the bridges between our countries.

“And Lagos, where exactly does Lagos sit exactly in these? How can officials make their jobs a lot better? How can we create a mutually beneficial interaction between Nigeria and the various countries represented?

“But more importantly, how do we create an ecosystem of continuous interaction? Understanding what our various roles are and building a collaborative engagement for it.

“So, it’s been very useful this evening. There are a lot of suggestions that we have taken on board. There are a lot of ideas that have been passed onto us. But we have also been able to explain and express to them the things that we are doing as a government.

“And so we are coming out with a better understanding of ourselves and appreciating that we need to continue to do this, as we go forward. At the minimum, we would do this every year.” He concluded.

The state’s commitment to collaboration and engagement with the diplomatic community is expected to yield positive outcomes for businesses and investors.

