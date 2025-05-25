Ease Of Doing Business: Port Users Praise Dantsoho For Addressing Fot Road Infrastructure

Share

There is excitement in the air within the Onne Port community at the weekend, especially among truck drivers and other road users as indication was rife that the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) is set to open the completed portion of road ‘D’ at Federal Ocean Terminal (OMT) in Onne Port.

This came as the OMT Management has confirmed that there is every indication that the NPA would soon open up the already completed portion of road ‘D’ for truck drivers and other operators to ease the difficulties they regularly encounter on the uncompleted portion of the road ‘D’.

It said, “First and very importantly is our appreciation to the Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho for the construction and completion of a section of road ‘D’ and also thank the OMT management for showing leadership by encouraging NPA MD, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho to open the already completed section of road ‘D’ at FOT, Onne Port.”

Sunday Telegraph gathered that many drivers who got wind of possible plans by NPA to open the completed section of road ‘D’, described it as a welcome development, thanking NPA for stepping up the push to address road infrastructural needs at FOT, Onne Port.

A source also said trucks losing control on earthed road, had been a regular situation, prompting OMT management to beg the NPA MD to consider approval for the use of the already completed section of road ‘D’ at FOT, Onne Port.

This is as Managing Director of OMT, Mr. Nicolo Scannavini, in inquiry disclosed that in his determined move to address the challenges of his company’s operations, and that of truckers and other terminal operators at FOT Onne, he had written a letter to Dr Dantsoho applauding NPA for speeding up the completion of a section of road ‘D’ at FOT, Onne Port.

The letter titled, “Request for Permission to Use Completed Portion of Road ‘D”, was according to him aimed at expressing their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Nigeria Port Authority, for the construction of road ‘D’ within the Onne Port complex.

The company added that the completion of a section of road ’D’ is a significant milestone in the development of the ports’ infrastructure.

”The construction of road ‘D’ has been a long awaited project, and we are delighted to see it nearing completion.

“As major stakeholders in the port, we are eager to utilize the completed portion of the road to facilitate the movement of personnel, equipment and cargo within the Port.

“We believe that this will not only improve our operational efficiency, but will also contribute to the overall safety and security of the Port”, the OMT MD stated.

