Ease Of Doing Business: KWSG, Stakeholders Strategise For 2025

Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) has held a stakeholders’ engagement to assess the performance of the state’s Business Enabling Reforms Action Plans (BERAP) for 2024.

The meeting saw government and business sector players going through the 2025 Draft BERAP, which introduces key reforms for a more robust, investor-friendly, and sustainable business environment in the state.

Led by the Commissioner of Finance and EODBC Chairman Dr Hauwa Nuru, the session was attended by Acting Head of Service Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed; Chairman KW-IRS Mrs Folashade Omoniyi; Commissioner for Works Engr Abdulquwiy Olododo; Commissioner for Agric Oloruntoyosi Thomas; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye; Leaders of Marketers Associations and Kwara Artisan Congress; representatives of

Kwara State Investment Promotion Agency (KWIPA); Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA); Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME); Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI); and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN); among other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nuru said the new reforms eliminate barriers and create a business-friendly ecosystem for sustainable economic growth.

She spoke on some of the Council’s activities under 2024 BERAP and listed the next areas of focus for the 2025 BERAP, including plans to promote efficient service delivery in land administration, create access to finance, and strengthen fibre optics infrastructure, investment promotion, and quick determination of commercial disputes through the small claims court.

Kwara, according to her, is progressing under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq owing to critical reforms that improve the business climate and unlock economic opportunities for all.

“Today marks another milestone in our collective efforts to position Kwara State as a model for ease of doing business in Nigeria by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” she said.

“We are streamlining processes for land titling, issuance of Certificates of Occupancy, and improving the digitisation of land records to ensure transparency and accessibility for investors and individuals.

“We are also creating pathways for businesses, especially SMEs, to access affordable credit facilities and financial support that will enable growth and resilience, among other reforms.”

Participants sought clarifications, made observations, and advised the Council on things that should improve, including access to credit.

Babaloja General of Kwara State Alhaji Abdullahi Sa’ad commended the administration for its business-friendly programmes and empowerment, urging the administration to help facilitate more credit for entrepreneurs.

NASSI Chairman Olawoyin Yinka Solomon equally requested the Council to support access to credit facilities for nano business owners; land clearing for farmers, and improved road networks to ease transportation of farm produce.

