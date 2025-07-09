Ease Of Doing Business Cuts Container Haulage By 71% To N700bn

Implementation of ease of doing business by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reduce the annual cost of freighting containers out of ports from N1.7 trillion to N700 billion within the last six months.

Prior to the latest development, it cost between about N1.2 million to move a 20 container out of the port but it was revealed that the amount has been reduced to N350, 000 as congestion disappeared on the Lagos port roads., leading to 71 per cent reduction in transportation cost.

Findings revealed that approximately 1.5 to 2 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers are shipped out of Nigerian ports annually.

According to the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the cost of transporting containers from Apapa Port has dropped by over 70 per cent.

The Chairman of the the association, Apapa Chapter, Emeka Chukwumalu, said the reduction in the cost of haulage, which has significantly declined from N1.2 million to N350,000, was to the delight of stakeholders.

Chukwumalu added that the reduction had positively impacted the operational costs and profitability of licensed customs agents, commending the the Apapa Customs Controller, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu for the training programme recently conducted for clearing agents, describing it as a major step in addressing operational challenges at the port.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode explained that with the volume of cargoes coming out of the seaport, more than N2.45 trillion ($2.8billion) were being spend yearly to freight out containers in the port, stressing that more than 3,000 truck accessed the port daily to lift cargoes.

However, he explained that 70 per cent of the truck were owned by Chinese, Lebanese and Indians because of the country’s trade policies which favoured them, saying trucks owned by local operators were mere 30 per cent.

Ogamode added: “The worst thing is that some Nigerians serve as fronts to the foreign haulage firms. They employ them as chief operating officers or managing directors.

At least, 3,000 containers are being freighted out of the port alone at the rate.” Ogamode stressed that Nigerian companies and government agencies preferred to patronise foreign freight forwarding and clearing firms because of capacity and resources to do the jobs.

Also, the Vice Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners ( NARTO), General cargoes division, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, said that by statistics, between 75 and 80 per cent of NARTO members trucks were operating in Nigerian ports, saying however that there had incursion of foreigners into haulage business in the country.

Mohammed added that the Chinese firms were more springing up in the sector. He said: “The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) is an amalgamation of three regional based transport Association namely:

The Northern Association of Licenced Buying Agents and Transporters (NALBAT) for the then Northern Region, the Nigerian Transport Owners Association (NTOA) for the then Western Region and the Eastern Road Haulage Association (ERHA).

NARTO today is the umbrella organisation of all commercial vehicles owners in Nigeria, engaged in the haulage of petroleum products, general cargoes and movement of containerised goods within the country and entire West African sub region.

“As we all know, transportation business in Apapa/Tincan ports doesn’t start and ends from the ports to the metropolis. Trucks do come from other states in the country where our members cut across.

NARTO members trucks do come with export products and agriculture products and in return load back with finished products, industrial, building materials etc from the ports to different states.”