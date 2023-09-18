Earthquake Strikes Northern Italy Region, Florence

In the early hours of Monday, September 18, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake occurred in the far eastern Tuscany region in central Italy north of Florence.

Reports from Geologists and firefighters said that there was no immediate damage or injuries as it sent residents into the streets around 5:10 am

According to Italy’s Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the quake’s epicenter was about 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Marradi, northeast of Florence, Italy.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, and southern Veneto regions in Italy and in San Marino.

Also, the agency noted that the area is considered at high risk for quakes, citing in particular one that occurred in 1919 that struck Mugello, which was one of the strongest to strike Italy in the 20th century.

It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Light aftershocks are likely over the coming days.

Italy’s fire rescue team said they received some calls from worried residents but that to date there were no damages or injuries reported.

Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible, particularly near the earthquake’s epicenter.

Tommaso Triberti, Mayor of Marradi in his statement to Rainews24 Television said that firefighters were conducting checks inside private homes.

“There is a lot of concern. All the people are in the street but no particular damage has been reported,” he added.