Earthquake shakes U.S. East Coast

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, causing buildings to shake and rattling nerves from Maryland to Maine. The USGS measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor with its epicenter near Lebanon, New Jersey. It struck a little before 10:30 a.m. ET. The earthquake was the strongest recorded in the Northeast in more than a decade, according to USGS records.

There were no immediate reports of major destruction or any fatalities. Local and regional officials from cities in the earthquake zone said inspections had been launched to ensure that build- ings, bridges and other infrastructure were not damaged. James Pittinger, mayor of Lebanon, New Jersey, called the earthquake “the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced.” In an interview with MSNBC, he said he had not received reports of any sig- nificant damage so far, but added that the shaking caused his dog to run for cover and objects to fall off his shelves. While a 4.8-magnitude temblor is not considered a major earthquake, even minor shaking can cause damage on the East Coast, which does not take similar precautions as other earthquake hot spots around the world. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the quake was felt across the state.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public through- out the day,” she wrote on X. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in an afternoon news briefing that no major injuries or impacts to infra- structure were reported, and that peo- ple in the city should “go about their normal day.” Ground stops were temporarily is- sued at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and John F. Ken- nedy International Airport in New York City, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website. Flight disruptions at the Newark airport continued into the afternoon

. The Port Authority Transit Corp., which operates a rapid transit route between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, suspended service in the aftermath of the quake. “Crews will inspect the integrity of the line out of an abundance of cau- tion,” PATCO said in an update on X. “Once inspection is complete, service will resume. No timeframe. Updates to follow.” New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that there had been no impact to its service but that teams will be inspecting train lines. New Jersey Transit alerted riders of 20-minute delays due to bridge inspections following the earthquake.

While earthquakes in the northeast U.S. are rare, Buffalo, New York, was struck by a 3.8-magnitude quake in Feb- ruary 2023 — the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the tri-state area in 2017, centered near Little Creek, Delaware, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. And before that, a 5.8-magnitude quake shook central Vir- ginia in 2011, and was felt across much of the East Coast, forcing hundreds of thousands people to evacuate buildings in New York, Washington and other cities. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post on X that the state has activated its emergency operations center and asked the public not to call 911 unless they are experiencing an emergency. Frederik J. Simons, a professor of geo- sciences at Princeton University, told NBC News that the earthquake occurred on a shallow fault system in New Jersey and shook for about 35 seconds.