Earthquake Rocks Ethiopia Leaving 80,000 Homeless

Share

On Sunday, series of earthquakes of a 5.8 magnitude jolt, reported to be the strongest rocked the remote north area of Ethiopia.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that, the earthquakes were centered on the largely rural Afar, Oromia, and Amhara regions after months of intense seismic activities.

According to Ethiopia’s government Communication Service around 80,000 people were living in the affected regions and the most vulnerable were being moved to temporary shelters, without specifying how many.

READ ALSO

A top official at the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission estimated that at least 2,000 people had been forced from their homes already.

The latest shallow 4.7 magnitude quake hit just before 12:40 pm (0940 GMT) about 33 kilometres north of Metehara town in Oromia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquakes have damaged houses and threatened to trigger a volcanic eruption of the previously dormant Mount Dofan, near Segento in the northeast Afar region.

Share

Please follow and like us: