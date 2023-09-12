Earthquake: Oyo Govt Sympathises With Morocco

The Oyo State Government has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Seyi Makinde in a release made available to New Telegraph, on Tuesday, described the disaster as saddening, expressing the ‘solidarity of the people of Oyo State with the Moroccan Government at this trying period.’

Governor Makinde prayed to God to grant repose to the souls of the deceased, while also wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

He said: “The Government and People of Oyo State stand in solidarity with the Government and People of Morocco at this trying period, following Friday’s earthquake that has left thousands dead and others injured.

“We express our heartfelt condolences on the loss of close to 3,000 lives and our prayers for the injured are that they have a speedy recovery.

“We equally commend the swift response of the Government towards rescue and provision of aids, while also praying for good speed for all agencies involved in rescuing victims.”

It would be recalled that the Africorp Consortium, a Moroccan business entity, had through its business interest in Nigeria, Mouka Foam Limited, expressed its intention to expand its business in Nigeria by establishing a factory in Oyo State.

A delegation of Africorp Consortium, led by Mr Saad S. Berrada, the President, had paid a courtesy visit to the Governor in May this year, during which Governor Makinde pledged the support of the government to the company.