Earthquake: Morocco Insists IMF, World Bank Meetings’ll Proceed

Morocco insisted on Thursday that Marrakech will host International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in October despite the recent devastating earthquake, but the two institutions have not committed to the plan, Reuters reported people familiar with their deliberations as saying.

According to the news agency, the IMF and World Bank are still assessing whether the Oct. 9-15 meetings can be safely held in Marrakech, just 45 miles (72 kilometres) from the site of the 6.8-magnitude quake that killed more than 2,900 people last Friday.

The meetings would bring more than 10,000 people to the ancient tourist hub, which suffered some damage and is the main conduit for relief efforts to areas worst-hit by the quake in the High Atlas Mountains.

Officials at the IMF and World Bank are assessing whether the meetings would inhibit recovery efforts, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private.