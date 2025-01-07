Earthquake Kills 53 People In Western China

Share

Following an earthquake that occured in the Tibet region of China in the early hours of Tuesday, no fewer than 53 individuals have been confirmed dead with a lot of collapsed buildings.

New Telegraph gathered that the tremors of the earthquake which were also felt in neighbouring Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu and parts of India injured 62 other people.

The videos published by China’s state broadcaster CCTV showed destroyed houses with walls torn apart and rubble strewn across the ruins in the aftermath of the earthquake.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, CENC, the quake struck Dingri County with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 9:05 am (0105 GMT).

Similarly, the US Geological Survey reported the tremor as magnitude 7.1.

The regional disaster relief headquarters said, “Thirty-two people have been confirmed dead and 38 injured during the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region at 9:05 am Tuesday

“Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed.

Local authorities are reaching out to various townships in the county to assess the impact of the quake.

China Meteorological Administration said Temperatures in Dingri are around minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and will drop to minus 18 this evening.

The high-altitude county in the Tibet region is home to around 62,000 people and is situated on the Chinese side of Mount Everest.

The CENC added that while earthquakes are common in the region, Tuesday’s quake was the most powerful recorded within a 200-kilometre radius in the last five years.

The tremors and aftershocks also rattled Kathmandu, and areas around Lobuche in Nepal in the high mountains near Everest.

“It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake,” said government official Jagat Prasad Bhusal in Nepal’s Namche region, which lies nearer to Everest.

Nepali Home Minister spokesman, Rishi Ram Tiwari, said no damage or deaths had been reported so far, adding that security forces had been deployed.

Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

Some tremors were felt in Bihar state in India but no injuries were reported.

Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border in January last year.

A quake in December 2023 in northwest China killed 148 people and displaced thousands in Gansu province.

That quake was China’s deadliest since 2014 when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.

In the December 2023 earthquake, subzero temperatures made the aid operation launched in response even more challenging, with survivors huddled around outdoor fires to keep warm.

