May 28, 2023
Earn Your Prize Dressing Like Enioluwa Adeoluwa

It is said that if you plan well, you win. Social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, won the Best Dressed in the male category of the just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award.

This has fully stamped his membership card in the league of fashionable men. Enioluwa’s victory did not come as a surprise because the young glam dude has always been on the side of people that love exceptional fashion. On this note, the skit maker planned every step of his look at the AMVCA.

First, he chose his embellished suit from one of Nigeria’s finest menswear designer, Orange Culture. It may come as a shock to note that Enioluwa did a full make up, so that his face is ever ready for the paparazzi. He sealed his look with the perfect pose whenever the paparazzi calls for a shot.

Enioluwa may not know but Best dressed title comes with a prize. Both good and bad. Now, all eyes will be on this Best Dressed male whenever he steps out for any red carpet event.

