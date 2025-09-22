EARN Launches Tree Planting Campaign To Tackle Heat, Flooding In Lagos

A Lagos-based Non-Governmental Organisation, The Environment Aware and Restoration Network (EARN), has kicked off its first-ever tree planting campaign in Lagos, aimed at reducing the twin challenges of urban heat and flooding across the state.

Tagged “Green Lagos: Reduce Heat and Flooding”, the campaign focuses on mitigating the impacts of climate change by increasing tree cover in strategic areas of the city.

According to the Executive Director of EARN, Professor Sylvester Egwu, in a statement released on Monday, the project will deliver multiple environmental benefits, including reducing urban heat through shade provision, enhancing groundwater recharge to curb flooding, and promoting biodiversity and ecosystem services.

The organisation urged residents, community groups, corporate organisations, and government agencies to join the drive, stressing that collective participation is critical to creating a healthier and more sustainable Lagos.

“Together, we can build a Lagos that is not only greener but also more resilient to the effects of climate change,” EARN said in a statement.

The campaign comes at a time when Lagos faces growing environmental pressures from rapid urbanisation, rising temperatures, and frequent flash floods.