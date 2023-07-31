Early warning from Niger

West African leaders must come down from their high horses and speak truth to themselves. The spate of military interventions will only stop if democracy, as practised in the sub region, began to wear a human face.

It is not enough to issue verbose statements condemning yet another coup as unconstitutional when some of the ECOWAS leaders are also running questionable regimes. Those who live in Glass Houses should not throw stones. The latest coup happened in Niger Republic. Presidential Guards are holding President Mohammed Bazoum hostage. Ironically, he is confident of crushing the coup and has boasted that the army would be sent to rescue and restore him to power. Crying for Bazoum will not solve the problem.

ECOWAS presidents should search their conscience to determine if they deserve to hang on to power when corruption and inept leadership have become the lot of the impoverished nations. Nothing has changed in Niger Republic. In April 1974, Hamani Diori was sacked by Lt. Col Seyni Kountche in a bloody coup. The poor, landlocked country relied on foreign relief for survival. Soldiers discovered huge stocks of food in the homes of government officials while the people starved. Diori was seen in Nigeria as an ally while his people wallowed in poverty.

He was so close to our First Republic leaders that when the Premier of Western Region, Chief Ladoke Akintola got wind of the January 16, 1966 coup, he advised his Northern Region counterpart, Sir Ahmadu Bello to escape to Niamey. Bazoum seems to have adopted the Diori Strategy. He relied so much on Nigeria under the Muhammadu Buhari administration. Money from our loans was spent building rail lines and a refinery around the ZinderMaradi axis.

Even during presidential campaigns in Kano, top politicians from the Niger Republic were visible. Bazoum benefitted so much from Buhari that he was always in Nigeria to attend official functions. When Aliko Dangote opened a refinery, he was there and to show his attachment to Nigerians, he began his speech in English and ended in Hausa. Niger Republic has the backing of France as well. Relations with former colonial masters France and ‘Father Christmas’ neighbour Nigeria have not improved the lot of the poor. The large uranium deposits are exploited by extraneous interests. The situation in Niger is the same all over West Africa.

Poverty and maladministration should be held responsible for the overbearing presence of the military. ECOWAS leaders may be blind to the fact that whenever a coup occurs, the people troop out in celebration. Politicians have to be held responsible for instability in the region. They run oppressive regimes and plunder resources meant to benefit the people. Some ECOWAS presidents preach what they do not practice. Democracy begins and ends in their pockets.

When Col. Assimi Goita overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Mali, ECOWAS leaders were rattled. That 2020 bug has continued to spread. By May 2021, Goita assumed full responsibility as Head of State. That same year, Col. Mamadu Dumbuya dethroned Alpha Conde in Guinea. In January 2022, Lt. Col Paul-Henri Damiba struck in Guinea, toppling President Roch Kabore.

In September, another coup led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore, swept Damiba away. There was also an attempt in Guinea Bissau. Conde was flushed out because he wanted to extend his tenure beyond the constitution. Cote d’Ivoire’s Alassane Ouattara has been in power since 2010. Macky Sall planned to sit tight in Senegal until he had a rethink and announced that he would not contest for a third term. At no time did ECOWAS leaders ask these men to respect the rule of law. President Bola Tinubu has dispatched his colleague, Republic of Benin’s Patrice Talon to Niamey. We hope the message will include respect for the constitution and the need to rule with conscience.

Our leaders must learn from history. Relying on Big Brothers from outside does not always solve problems. Bazoum has to be reminded that from the Presidential Palace, accommodation could await him elsewhere. Diori was detained in a Zinder military facility from 1974 until he died a lonely and half blind man in 1977. All that he stole did not guarantee peace. We must add that soldiers are wasted battling insecurity all over West Africa while leaders junket from one country to the other. These soldiers feel the pain; they see people wallow in neglect and may not always be politically correct but act with military precision.