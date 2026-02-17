Early Warning Alerts To Protect Flight Operations Before Delays Spread

When airports learn about flight delays too late, the cost is felt well beyond the scheduled time. Ground teams may wait unnecessarily, gates may remain blocked, crews may run out of legal duty time, and passengers may miss connections, driving up avoidable expenses, causing frustration, and potentially damaging reputations.

As traffic volumes rise and recovery margins shrink, SITA has launched the Advance Flight Delay Notification API to give airlines and airports earlier visibility of potential delays, allowing teams to act sooner and limit disruption before it escalates. The financial impact of late intervention is already significant.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that air traffic flow management delays in Europe alone have cost airlines and passengers €16.1 billion over the past decade.

Much of this cost is not caused by the delay itself, but by the lack of timely information needed to adjust plans, reassign resources and protect onward schedules before disruption spreads. SITA’s Advance Flight Delay Notification API is designed to close that gap.

The solution uses the most up-to-date departure information, combined with business logic based on expected flight duration, to anticipate potential delays and automatically inform destination airports. It delivers automated early warnings and real-time updates on delayed or potentially disrupted flights directly to destination airports.

This can give airline and airport arrival teams the time they need to adapt operational plans earlier, reducing knock-on effects across aircraft turnarounds, crew planning, gate allocation and passenger connections.

Senior Vice President, Communications and Data Exchange at SITA, Martin Smilie, said: “Most disruption isn’t caused by the delay itself, but by how late it becomes visible to the teams expected to manage it”. “Across the industry, arrival airports are still forced to react rather than intervene.

Advance Flight Delay Notification API shifts that model by giving earlier, reliable signals, so operational decisions are made with time, not under pressure, and the impact on passengers, costs and airline network performance is reduced.”

The solution provides centralised alerts and push notifications to key stakeholders at arrival airports, supporting clearer coordination and more effective resource planning.

Aircraft service teams, ground handlers, and onward crews gain early insight into inbound disruptions, helping to avoid idle time, last-minute changes, and unnecessary strain on alreadyconstrained operations.