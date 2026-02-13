Early Rains: FG Cautions Local Farmers Against Rushing To Plant

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has projected early rainfall in at least 15 states, including Kano, Niger and Rivers, even as the Federal Government cautioned farmers against rushing to plant crops, warning that the actual rainy season has not fully commenced.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in Abuja while unveiling the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by NiMet.

He noted that although isolated early rains have been recorded in states such as Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa, the country is yet to enter the true rainy season cycle. Keyamo warned that extreme weather conditions are expected between March and May, urging farmers and stakeholders to rely strictly on scientific forecasts before making agricultural decisions.

The Seasonal Climate Prediction indicates significant rainfall across the southern region in 2026, alongside forecasts of early onset, varied cessation periods and heightened extreme weather events nationwide.

According to the report, early onset of rains is expected in Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Oyo States, as well as parts of Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa and Taraba. In contrast, Borno State is projected to experience a late onset of rainfall.

Rainfall cessation is anticipated to occur earlier than usual in parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kogi and Niger States.

However, Lagos, Ogun, Anambra, Enugu, Cross River, Benue, Nasarawa and Kaduna States are expected to witness a delayed end to the rainy season. NiMet further projects a longer-than-normal rainy season in Lagos, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Oyo, Nasarawa, Anambra, Kwara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe and Taraba States.

Conversely, parts of Borno, Yobe and Niger States may experience a shorter rainy season. On total rainfall outlook, the agency anticipates normal annual rainfall amounts across most parts of the country when compared with long-term averages.

Above-normal rainfall is forecast for Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Enugu, Cross River, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom States and the Federal Capital Territory.