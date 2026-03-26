Early Political Campaigns And Matters Arising

In August 2025 the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) raised concerns over the growing early political campaigns by politicians of different parties along with their followers towards the 2027 general elections. And on September 10, 2025 the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Abdullahi Zuru, a professor, stated that jumping the gun by the campaigners is a clear violation of extant laws.

Quoting Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, INEC reminded politicians that campaigns are only allowed to begin 150 days before an election and must stop 24 hours before the election starts. The complaint made by INEC then was that politicians and their followers were using “appreciation” or “philanthropy,” done via billboards, social media, and even physical gatherings, to conceal early campaigns. The warning was issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi. He said the electoral body had not yet released the timetable for the 2027 elections, so any form of campaigning now is against the law.

The Commission noted that while individuals are free to express their political views, organised endorsements, mobilisation drives, and campaignstyle adverts in support of candidates are not permitted before the official campaign period. That was then. But this is March 2026. The current circumstances of political campaigns riddling the air some 10 months ahead of the 2027 general elections is absurd. The implications are dire for the respect of rule of law and the expected conduct of peaceful elections right here in the country.

That smells of crass impunity which should not hold sway on Nigeria’s political landscape. Besides, worrisome issues, such as some campaigners casting aspersions on political opponents, mud-slinging, use of vile vituperation and guttersnipe language as well as the distribution of all manner of gifts – from food items and clothes to raw cash – for voters’ inducement have started raising their ugly heads. That is instead of waiting for the right time as approved by INEC before promoting the agenda of their parties.

Ordinarily, a campaign rally is supposed to comply with the law. As a gathering of people designed to mobilise supporters, grab media attention, and persuade voters for preferred candidates it should be peaceful and focused mainly on the agenda of each political party to the electorate.

Nigeria should not be allowed to be run like a banana republic where some citizens openly display gross disregard for the rule of law, all to satisfy their whims and caprices

That is through passionate speeches, often featuring music, branded merchandise, and personal interactions. Given the current challenges millions of Nigerians are facing, candidates are expected to deliver messages about their proposed solutions to escalating waves of insecurity, high inflation and of course, inter-ethnic harmony and unity devoid of base sentiments. Generally, such mobilisation and fundraising rallies serve as opportunities to mobilise existing supporters, raise funds, and garner media exposure.

As for the atmosphere the events often feature supporters dancing to music, with cheers and chants to build enthusiasm. Candidates may interact directly with supporters, shaking hands and taking photos while canvassing for their votes. But these should be done at the right time in compliance with the rule of law.

However, according to media reports one of the earliest signs of pre-2027 campaigning emerged in April 2025 in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, where the streets were flooded with campaign posters promoting President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

In fact, several of the main roads and strategic locations across the state bore dozens of big billboards and thousands of smaller posters featuring President Tinubu alongside Governor Umar Namadi. That was a wrong message which signalled an unofficial push for the president’s return in 2027. While no group openly claimed responsibility, checks suggested that Tinubu’s support groups, the All Progressives Congress (APC), or even government-aligned agents could be behind the untimely move.

While the ADC accused the APC of prioritising Tinubu’s re-election bid over tackling the country’s worsening economic crisis, the coalition party has not been entirely innocent, with its members crisscrossing the country, attending political meetings and strategy sessions all aimed at the 2027 polls. For instance, a vehicle was spotted carrying a branded image of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, also openly campaigning for his 2027 presidential ambition, allegedly supported by one of his followers. Both run against the country’s constitution which frowns upon early campaigning.

While the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended, in Paragraph 15(a) of the Third Schedule, empowers INEC to issue guidelines, including the timetable for campaigns, the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), adequately addresses early campaigning in Section 94(1), stating: “For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

Defaulters should therefore, be fished out and punished according to the law, to act as deterrence to those who believe that they can do and undo and go Scot-free. Nigeria should not be allowed to be run like a banana republic where some citizens openly display gross disregard for the rule of law, all to satisfy their whims and caprices.