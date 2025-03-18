Early Passage Of Voting Bills: A Call To Action For NASS

Share

In a dynamic and rapidly changing world, the principles of democracy must evolve to meet the needs of all citizens, wherever they may be. In Nigeria, two crucial reforms—early voting and diaspora voting—are long overdue, with the potential to significantly enhance electoral participation, inclusivity, and the strength of the democratic process.

As citizens become increasingly engaged with the global and technological landscape, it is imperative that the National Assembly passes laws enabling both early voting and diaspora voting.

The urgency of these bills cannot be overstated. Which is why we must applaud and encourage Nigeria’s legislators at the National Assembly for having put in the work to get both bills to pass second reading. It is now critical to sustain the energy and commitment to drive the legislative process past the finishing line by passing both bills for third reading. But what makes these two bills so important?

Early Voting Early voting has emerged as a critical tool in many democratic nations, serving to increase voter turnout and alleviate the strains of Election Day logistics.

For Nigeria, where elections often see large crowds and long waiting times at polling stations, early voting represents an opportunity to improve the voting experience for millions of citizens.

1. Increasing Voter Turnout and Accessibility Nigeria’s electorate is vast, with over 90 million registered voters. Yet, voter turnout remains a serious issue due to several factors, including work commitments, long distances to polling units, difficult terrains, weather conditions, threat of violence, loss of confidence in the electoral process lack of information and awareness.

Early voting offers the flexibility to cast ballots in the days leading up to Election Day, reducing the pressure on polling stations and encouraging more citizens to vote. In addition, Nigeria’s population is diverse, with many citizens living in rural or remote areas where access to polling stations is limited. Early voting can address these accessibility challenges by allowing people to vote at a time that is more convenient for them, regardless of geographical constraints.

2. Reducing Election Day Chaos The sheer volume of voters on Election Day often results in long queues, confusion, and logistical challenges. In many cases, people give up or are unable to cast their votes due to time constraints or a myriad of other complications.

Over the past five years, Nigerians in the diaspora have sent home more than $90 billion, underscoring their vital contribution to economic development.

Early voting mitigates these challenges by spreading voter turnout across several days, thereby easing congestion and ensuring that polling units operate more efficiently.

3. Preventing Voter Suppression Barriers to voting, whether intentional or inadvertent, are a persistent issue in many electoral systems. In Nigeria, challenges such as political intimidation, election-day violence, and inadequate security measures can disproportionately affect certain demographics, such as women and the elderly. Early voting reduces the risks of voter suppression by giving citizens an opportunity to vote ahead of time, without being exposed to last-minute obstacles.

4. Enfranchising First Responders Medical personnel, firefighters, police officers, military personnel and all other professionals who are referred to as first responders or emergency service workers will now have the opportunity to cast their ballot at a convenient time without compromising the safety of society. Diaspora Voting About 28 African countries currently have some form of legal or constitutional arrangement that allows their citizens resident in other countries to participate in elections and cast their vote.

Senegal, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa are just a few of the African countries already practicing Diaspora voting. Diaspora voting recognises and accentuates the fundamental principle of enfranchisement of all citizens, particularly those living or working outside of the geographical territory of their country.

Nigeria’s diaspora community is one of the largest in the world. Estimates of the number of Nigerians living in the diaspora vary, with figures ranging from 5 million to over 20 million individuals.

The wide range in estimates is due to differences in data sources, definitions, and methodologies. Approximately 42% of Nigerians living abroad reside within Africa, with significant communities in countries like South Africa, Ghana, and Cameroon.

About 58% live outside Africa, primarily in Europe and North America. These citizens contribute significantly to the country’s economy, culture, and international presence. Despite their invaluable contributions, they remain excluded from the democratic process – a situation that is both unjust and shortsighted. Allowing Nigerians abroad to vote is a necessary step toward a more inclusive and representative democracy.

1. Recognising the Role of the Diaspora The Nigerian diaspora is a key driver of the country’s economy, sending home billions of dollars annually in remittances. Nigerians in Diaspora remit an average of 20 billion dollars to Nigeria annually. Over the past five years, Nigerians in the diaspora have sent home more than $90 billion, underscoring their vital contribution to economic development.

This financial contribution plays an integral role in supporting families and boosting local economies. Beyond economics, the diaspora also influences global perception of Nigeria, with many Nigerians abroad actively promoting their country’s interests. Yet, these citizens are disenfranchised when it comes to national elections.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

