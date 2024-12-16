Early Morning Fire Razes Ibadan Market, Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira

Share

Early morning fire yesterday razed many shops at the popular Dugbe Market, Ibadan, Oyo State, destroying goods worth several millions of naira.

New Telegraph learnt that no fewer than three shops were completely destroyed by the fire, as confirmed by the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka. Akinyinka in a statement noted that the agency was informed immediately the fire incident started and it mobilised its men to the scene.

He said “three shops out of the 13 shops were completely razed. “On getting there, three shops out of 13 shops had already been engulfed by fire and we swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other nearby properties,” he said.

