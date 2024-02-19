Early detection, cure for cancer – NDDC chair

The Chairman on the board of the Niger Delta Commission (NDDC), Chiedu Ebie, has identified cancer as a deadly disease that can be fought with early detection. The NDDC boss lamented that the disease, which he described as a monster, has killed millions of people globally, including women and children, as a result of ignorance about early detection.

According to him, early screening and detection are vital to saving lives Ebie, who declared open the 2024 World Cancer Day held at Ladyoak Cancer Care Center, Central Hospital Agbor, Delta State, called for urgent measures to curb the cancer mortality in the Niger Delta region. He said the sensitization pursuit has been projected to reach about one million persons per year by 2030.

Ebie, represented by his Special Assistant, Dr Godwin Edozie, noted that in Africa alone, the incidence of various types of cancer is disheartening, pointing out that in the year 2020 more than a million new cancer cases were recorded in Africa with about 700,000 deaths.