Early Convention Sure Way To Reposition PDP – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said that the planned early national convention of the party is the surest path to repositioning the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group expressed confidence that new leadership emerging from the convention would rejuvenate the party and restore its focus.

The Peoples Democratic Party has scheduled its national convention for August 28–30. CP-PDP commended the convention’s organising committee, led by Governor Umar Ahmadu Fintiri, and the zoning committee chaired by Governor Douye Diri, expressing faith in their ability to deliver a “top-notch, transparent, and credible national convention that reflects the values and ideals of the PDP as a democratic party.”

The group also praised the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for approving the conduct of an early convention at its May 27 meeting, in accordance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

CP-PDP advised party leaders to prioritise merit, experience, institutional memory, and commitment to the party’s ideals over sectional or divisive considerations in electing national officers.

“This position is predicated on the fact that the leadership to be elected at the August national convention will be entrusted with the highly demanding task of leading the party to victory in the 2027 general elections—a task that requires experience and the requisite skills to deliver,” the statement read.

The conference urged stakeholders and delegates to rise above sentiments and focus on the bigger picture and collective interest of the party and the nation.

CP-PDP expressed optimism that the upcoming convention would lay the foundation for the PDP to redefine itself in its quest to reclaim power and restore a purposeful, people-oriented government in Nigeria.

