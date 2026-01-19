Early Clubfoot Detection: Participants Laud Organisers Of First-Step Training Programme

When Madam B (not real name) first noticed a newborn’s feet turned inward and downward at an unusual angle during a home delivery, she was surprised and confused about what to do.

As a traditional birth attendant with over a decade of experience, she had seen countless births, but this condition baffled her. But she is not alone.

Like many in her position, she lacked the requisite training to identify Congenital Talipes Equinovarus (CTEV), commonly known as clubfoot (a birth defect where a baby’s foot turns inward and downward, characterized by tight tendons, a stiff foot, and a high arch), or guide families to-ward the needed treatment.

That knowledge gap is what a recent training programme aimed to address. The project, tagged FIRSTSTEP (Facilitating Immediate Referral of Suspected Talipes Equinovarus by Providers), saw the training of over 90 Traditional Birth Attendants (TBA) and Traditional Bone Setters (TBS), traditional birth centres, as well as community health workers, on how to recognize clubfoot at birth, counsel affected families, and how to refer affected newborns to designated clubfoot hospitals for treatment.

Put together by a team comprising three Nigerian Public Health students at Johns Hopkins University comprising: Dr. Iretenevesho Obaitan (the team lead), Dr. Deborah Adedibu, and Ms. Temisan David, the project, FIRST-STEP (Facilitating Immediate Referral of Suspected Talipes Equinovarus by Providers), which was organised in collaboration with Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, and Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, the programme, was held at the Training Centre.