Early Cancer Checks Can Save Life

Cancer remains one of the leading health challenges worldwide, affecting millions of lives each year. The Federal Government and private sector have insisted that early detection is key to preventing loss of lives, REGINA OTOKPA reports

It started as a persistent cough that refused to go away for Mariam Abubakar, a 42-year-old mother of three from Gwarimpa. “I thought it was just stress or maybe flu,” she recalls. But after months of ignoring the symptoms, a hospital visit revealed the unthinkable: stage two lung cancer.

Mariam’s story is far from unique. In Abuja, rising cases of breast, cervical, prostate, and lung cancer are quietly straining families and the healthcare system alike. Yet what is often invisible is the human cost: fear, stigma, and the heavy burden of care on loved ones.

“I was scared,” Mariam admits. “Not just for myself, but for my children. I didn’t know how I would afford the treatment.” Her husband, a civil servant, had to take unpaid leave to support her through chemotherapy. Friends and neighbors chipped in, but the financial toll was immense.

A walk for cancer

Several groups, corporate organisations and concerned individuals on Saturday embarked on a walk to raise awareness against cancer, by advising residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to embark on regular cancer checks, stop any act of stigmatisation and be a pillar of support the those fighting cancer.

The walk which had several side attractions at the different locations, were all geared in capturing the attention of people and a means to stir an.imterest to get tested. One of such walks was organised by Project Pink Blue in partnership with Hilton group featuring a walk, race, skating exercises and many more..

Early detection

Experts say early detection is critical. Dr. Aisha Bello, an oncologist at a leading Abuja hospital, warns: “Many patients present at late stages because they delay screening. Awareness is the first step in saving lives.” Yet, despite campaigns and awareness drives, myths and misinformation remain widespread, particularly in low-income communities.

“After my first successful round of treatment, I realized how important it is to talk about cancer,” Mariam says. “I want other women to know it’s not a death sentence. Early action can save lives.” For cancer survivors like Fortune Osilem, early detection is more than statistics, it’s life.

A colon cancer survivor of five years, Osilem, urged Nigerians to reject stigma and embrace early screening. “Cancer does not announce before it enters a household. It can happen to anybody. I survived because my cancer was detected early and I acted immediately.”

Osilem, who is also a psychologist, said stigma and emotional distress worsen the burden on patients. “It’s not just the sickness. Getting drugs is difficult, and facilities cannot accommodate all patients. The words you speak matter; encouragement can save a life.” “Go for regular check-ups. Cancer is not a death sentence. For those already battling it, keep fighting, we are in this together.”

Private sector joins the fight

Initiatives like the Pink Blue Project and local hospital outreach programmes are slowly changing the narrative, offering free screenings and counselling. But beyond statistics and programmes, it’s the personal stories that resonate most.

Programme Associate with Project Pink Blue, Faridah Banwo described Nigeria’s cancer reality as brutal and unequal, noting that many patients are forced to choose between basic survival and lifesaving treatment.

She explained that beyond funding advocacy, Project Pink Blue provides psychological support, patient navigation and digital solutions, including the Pink Blue App, to help patients find reliable hospitals, functional radiotherapy machines and test centres.

“Imagine travelling from Bayelsa to Abuja only to discover that the radiotherapy machine is not working. With this app, you can know ahead of time which centres are functioning,” she explained. “Cancer treatment is very expensive here, and this is why people stop treatment halfway.”

She disclosed that Nigeria records about 127,000 new cancer cases annually, with approximately 79,000 deaths, a mortality rate of over 50 per cent. “Other countries may have higher diagnosis rates but far lower mortality. For us, late detection, poor access and lack of funds are killing people,” she said.

Project Pink Blue has renewed calls for improved funding of the Cancer Health Fund, urging governments at all levels to act. “We are calling on the federal government to increase allocation to the Cancer Health Fund, and on state and local governments to establish their own cancer health funds to reach more people.

Martin Zarybnicky, General Manager of Transcorp Hilton, stressed the role of private companies in cancer advocacy and support. Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the Pink Blue Project. “We aim to raise awareness, support patients, and provide tools such as the Pink Blue app to help navigate the cancer journey.

Early detection is critical. Patients need information on where to go and which facilities are operational, especially in a country where radiotherapy machines are limited.” Zarybnicky called for increased government and private-sector funding, including state-level Cancer Health Funds, to ensure patients complete treatment and reduce mortality. Technology and Advocacy: Navigating the Cancer Journey.

Health is wealth

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako laments that the leading cancers in Nigeria include breast, cervical, prostate, and childhood cancers, with mortality rates far higher than the global average due to late diagnosis and limited access to treatment.

Prevention first

Dr. Salako highlighted the federal government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to prevention as the most cost-effective approach to cancer. “We are working across all levels of prevention; primordial, primary, secondary, and tertiary.

Vaccines such as HPV and hepatitis B have already reached over 15 million girls aged 9–14 to prevent cervical and liver cancers.” The nationwide programme aims to screen 6,000 asymptomatic Nigerians this month, focusing on breast, cervical, and prostate cancers. Dr. Salako also outlined plans to integrate basic cancer screening services in primary health centres nationwide before May 2027, as part of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Personal stories: survivors speak out

For the government and private sector, it’s a shared responsibility to ensure that no Nigerian chooses between feeding their family and accessing life-saving treatment. The nationwide cancer screening programme is not just a health initiative, it’s a lifeline, a platform for hope, and a call to collective action.