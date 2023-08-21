EARCOM Commends Eno For Discouraging Corporate Begging In A’Ibom

…decries ‘Urgent 2k syndrome

Chairman, of the Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission, (EARCOM) Dr. Dorothy Thompson, has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for openly discouraging begging among youths in Akwa Ibom State.

Dr. Dorothy Thompson disclosed this in the aftermath of the recently concluded Akwa Ibom Dialogue where different thematic groups made sectorial presentations at the

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo.

It will be recalled that the Governor while responding to different presentations, urged Akwa Ibom youths to think of what to do rather than move around politicians’ houses for largesse.

Reacting to Governor’s statement, EARCOM Chairman recalled several campaigns the Commission had embarked upon to sensitise Akwa Ibom youths on why they should venture into businesses that will provide them with sustainable livelihood instead of begging.

“I appreciate the Governor for re-echoing the need for our youths to find their hands busy, instead of working around begging and blackmailing people.

“Over the years, the fight against begging among our youths has been the major focus of EARCOM and we will not relent in inculcating good morals in our youths.”

Dr Thompson observed that the ‘urgent 2k’ strategy of corporate begging, online begging, and cock-and-bull stories told by corporate beggars to elicit pity from their victims have become not only embarrassing but irritating.

The EARCOM Boss therefore, called on Akwa Ibom youths to avail themselves of training opportunities at the new Ibom Leadership Centre in Uyo, scheduled to commence soon, learn a vocation and delve into entrepreneurship to sit pretty for good job openings and earn sustainable decent living.