Ear Pods: From Hands-free Gadget To Fashion Fad

It is a fact that ear pods are one of the most trending phone accessories out there. So much that it is almost becoming intimidating to those who cannot afford it. This hands-free gadget was made for aid people on wheels to pick up their phone calls easily, but it is fast moving from just a gadget to fashion and style swag.

It’s rumoured that 20per cent of ear pods worn by younger people don’t actually work. They just wear it for show off or just to feel among. That’s how fast this simple ear gadget has resonated with ‘Being among the cool gang’.

Taking an experimental head count on the streets of Lagos, 5 out of 10 people, who walk by have ear pods fixed. Be it black or white, they just sit in their ears like a fashion accessory they cannot leave home without.

A teenager told our style reporter that once she sees anyone wearing ear pods, it gives the impression that the person has one of the most latest and expensive phones on the planet, but is that really true?

That’s the rhetorical question for ear pods users. Another young university student says it makes the person look distinguished or look rich. Either to make answering calls easy, listening to music or just to show off your swag, it’s important to be safe when navigating the streets.

Remember your ears are meant to alert you when a danger is near. Do not shut out your hearing completely. Also have it at the back of your mind that certain levels of noise cannot help the ears when they are frequent.