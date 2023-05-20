Eaglets’ Shock Ouster And F’Eagles’ Test At Global Stage

I recall last year, I wrote about Team Nigeria losing ground in areas of core competence. The piece was an evaluation of the country’s pedigree in sprints and relay events of athletics coupled with the stiff opposition of Egypt in table tennis. Before now, in sprints, Nigerian male and female sprinters were sure bets for the first and second positions at any point in time on the continent and in some cases it was gold, silver and bronze for Nigeria. That is the 100 and 200m events in athletics.

The story is same in the relay events as Ghana, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire sprinters hold sway with Nigerian sprinters struggling to win medals of any sort and not the gold. The situation is the same in table tennis on the continent as Nigeria now struggles to win two or three gold medals in continental meets to place second behind Egypt unlike the situation in the 80s, 90s and early 2000 when it was a case of a clean sweep of the gold medals for the country in any continental table tennis event staged in any venue.

Recently, I wrote about the dwindling fortunes of the country’s national football teams in age-grade events: the country’s U-17 and U-20 national teams, the Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles. The easy ride of the country’s representatives to FIFA tournaments is being challenged on a regular basis by other teams on the continent. When the Confederation of African Football chose a regional format for qualifiers, getting a ticket became tougher than ever.

Rather than conduct an open draw, countries now compete at regional level before the AFCON finals where the qualifiers for FIFA events will emerge. Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, five-time champions of the FIFA World Cup, after winning the WAFU B tournament competed in the AFCON event earlier this month in Algeria. The Nigerian team under Nduka Ugbade won the first match against Zambia 1-0, lost 1-0 to Morocco in the second and also fought hard to beat South Africa 3-2 in the last group match. In the decisive quarter final, Nigeria lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso, with the lone goal coming after the Burkinabes established a 2-0 lead.

Interestingly, two costly schoolboy errors led to the goals scored against Nigeria. The Ugbade boys created chances but no potent striker to convert to goals against the same team Nigeria defeated to clinch the WAFU B title. I must stress that Ugbade talked too much in the run-in to the tournament and besides, the preparations for the team were not adequate enough for the boys to perform better than they did. In previous U-17 tournaments under coaches Emmanuel Amuneke and Manu Garba, the team had a much longer spell in camp to master tactics, cohesion and bonding.

It is appreciated that the Ugbade boys looked very young and most are academy boys but there was need for better preparation because other countries are fast catching up with Nigeria. Despite the failure to qualify for the U-17 World Cup, the NFF and the technical people in the federation should not discard the entire bunch of players. It will be sad to allow all the talented players rot away. Yahaya Lawali who won the Most Valuable Player award in the first two matches of the AFCON is a player that should feature for the national U-20 team.

Transition is always a problem but the NFF should find a way to ensure some of these players graduate to the U-20 team just as those who were in camp before the final list are also considered with coach Ugbade in the picture. This weekend, the U-20 team under coach Ladan Bosso will begin their campaign on the global stage. Dominican Republic are the first opponents but the others are Italy and Brazil. It is a tough call for the Flying Eagles and the preparations too is not adequate enough.

Expectations are not too high for the country’s U-20 team because of the tough group they are in and the fact that Bosso is not convincing as the handler. Going forward, the process of engaging coaches by the federation should be evaluated with a view of getting the best hands to be in charge of respective national teams in the male and female cadres. The technical committee led by Austin Eguavoen should be made to do more by getting the best for the teams.

The NFF should also be ready to support the teams with adequate preparation and training tours to enable the players to achieve better blending and cohesion. With better planning the U-17 ouster could be a blessing in disguise if adequate measures are taken to learn from it in future by getting a good handler and drawing up a good camping arrangement for the team.