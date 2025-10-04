Eaglets’ Ouster: Elaho Slams NFF For Recycling Coaches

A former Super Eagles winger, Fri day Elaho, has criticised the Nige ria Football Federation (NFF) over– its handling of both the youth and senior national teams, insisting that the culture of “recycling coaches” is hurting results at the youth level. Speaking in the aftermath of the Golden Eaglets’ elimination at the WAFU B U-17 Championship, where they fell 2–0 to Ghana in the semi-final, Elaho questioned the continued reliance on Manu Garba, who first led Nigeria to U-17 World Cup glory in 2013 but has consistently failed to lead the team back to the tournament.

“We don’t rotate coaches, and I don’t know why. Manu Garba has been there for so many years, and they keep bringing him back even though there are other capable coaches. Why don’t we test new people and give them a chance? A change of mind is needed,” Elaho said.

The former international, who also represented Nigeria at the 1990 African Cup of Nations, spoke on the current Super Eagles faltering World Cup qualification campaign. Nigeria currently sit in a precarious position in CAF Group C, with two matches remaining. The Super Eagles dropped vital points after failing to beat Zimbabwe and Lesotho, results that have left them chasing leaders Benin Republic and South Africa.

However, the group picture shifted last week when FIFA deducted three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho. The sanction has given Nigeria a lifeline, but Elaho warned the Eagles not to depend on administrative rulings to qualify. “We started badly and got it wrong from the beginning. We couldn’t pick up the necessary points. Don’t just praise us for South Africa’s mistake — we must deliver on the pitch,” he said.