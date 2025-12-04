Eagles’s AFCON Preparation Suffers Setback As Player Set To Arrive Camp Late

The Super Eagles’ plans for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have suffered an early setback, as many key players are now expected to arrive late to camp.

This delay is already raising concerns about head coach Eric Sékou Chelle’s ability to train with a full squad before the tournament begins.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) earlier announced that the pre-AFCON camp will open on December 10 in Cairo, Egypt.

But most of Nigeria’s first-team players will not be available on that date because their European clubs will release them later.

This means the Eagles will start camp without many of their main players, and Chelle may have only a small group to work with in the important first days of preparation.

The affected players are based in Italy, France, and England, and this could force Nigeria to play the friendly match against Egypt on December 14 without several top names.

However, different club schedules are already affecting this plan. In Italy, Atalanta will keep Ademola Lookman until after their match against Cagliari on December 13.

Lookman, who has been in top form under coach Raffaele Palladino, will now join the Eagles on December 15, meaning he will miss the Egypt friendly set for a day earlier.