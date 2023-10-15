Eagles’ll Win AFCON, Enoh Assures

…Vows to Revamp Grassroots Sports Competition

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, has given the assurance that the Super Eagles would emerge victorious from the Group A category and go on to win the African Cup of Nations billed to hold between January and February next year.

Group A fixtures include the host, Cote D’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea Guinea Bissau and Nigeria. The Minister who promised to place more emphasis on grassroot sports development and revive headmasters sports competition in primary schools for talent hunt, gave this assurance in an interactive session with newsmen at the Presidential Villa after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

He assured that all efforts would be made to rally the nation behind the Super Eagles for the required solidarity and support, saying that when they know that they have massive home support, it would encourage them to perform well.

The minister noted that for a country that has not won the AfCON for a long time, Super Eagles have the desire and determination to win again, “which means they must prepare very well.” Enoh announced that the President has approved a national campaign christened “Let’s Do It Again” to mobilize resources for the Super Eagles for a successful tournament.

“By the time they know that the whole country is behind them, they will have added fire power. The country’s expectation is that they will win the cup and bring it back to Nigeria. That’s the idea of the campaign. It will be a morale booster.”